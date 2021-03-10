Uruguay To Receive First Batch of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines

"We are threatened by Brazil's epidemiological situation... The speed with which we vaccinate ourselves is going to be fundamental to halt mutation of the virus in our country," the Health Minister said.

Uruguay's Public Health Minister Daniel Salinas on Wednesday announced the arrival of the first batch of 50,000 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to immunize health personnel working in intensive care units and mobile emergencies.

The shipment will arrive in Montevideo at around 20:00 local time from Amsterdam. Before being distributed to the country's 19 departments, the vaccines will be placed in freezers at -70°C at the Carrasco Airport's Cargo Terminal.

This South American nation will receive the remaining doses of 460,000 vaccines purchased to Pfizer/BioNtech in the coming weeks.

Since March 1, 125,500 people have been vaccinated. The first people to get the injections were policemen, military, firefighters, teachers, social workers, citizens between 55 a 59, patients with chronic dialysis, and people on a transplant waiting list.



Brazil and Peru have the highest proportion of Covid deaths in South America, Venezuela and Uruguay the lowest.

Deaths per million 7-day average:

Brazil: 6.68

Peru: 5.25

South America: 4.25

Chile: 3.95

Argentina: 2.84

...

Uruguay 1.48

Venezuela 0.17

��https://t.co/ZaXottTFFU — Uki Goñi (@ukigoni) March 6, 2021

Salinas also informed that a remnant of Sinovac vaccines received on Feb. 25 will be used to vaccinate people living in bordering areas with Brazil to "shield and seal" the country's borders.

"We are threatened by the epidemiological situation in Brazil... The speed with which we vaccinate ourselves is going to be fundamental to halt mutation of the virus in our country," he added.

As of Wednesday morning, the Health Ministry had confirmed 65,527 COVID-19 cases, 3,546 of which correspond to health personnel.