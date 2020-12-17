Uruguay To Close Borders From December 21st Until January 10th

Scientists warned of an increasing trend in new COVID-19 cases, which could reach 1,200 infections per day by the end of the year.

Uruguay's President Luis Lacalle on Wednesday announced new measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases before the festivities for the new year.

He announced the closure of borders and the reduction of inter-departmental transportation between December 21 and January 10, 2021. Only Uruguayan citizens or residents, who have acquired their tickets by Dec. 16, will be allowed to enter the country in that period.

All public shows will be suspended, while licenses and teleworking for public sector workers will be permitted. Gyms will open with a maximum capacity of 30 percent.

Bars, restaurants, and other leisure facilities must close at midnight and the Parliament is set to lift its recess to debate urgent bills on Friday.

Uruguay and Paraguay are reporting more daily cases than Peru. These countries which seem to do it better at the beginning aren’t doing well now.



Measures don’t work now, or the virus didn’t arrive at that time? pic.twitter.com/C0RlIak4Qm — Ander (@anderws) December 8, 2020

The National Emergency System (Sinae) reported the highest ever number of COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, pushing the total number of fatalities to 102. If COVID-19's trend continues to grow, the country could record nearly 1,200 new cases per day by the end of the year.

The Honorary Scientific Advisory Group (GACH) noted that a vaccination campaign could be launched in the first quarter of 2021, pointing out that 1.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been secured through the World Health Organization's (WHO) Covax fund.

In recent weeks, Health Minister Daniel Salinas also met with representatives of several pharmaceutical companies, among them representatives from the U.S. company Pfizer, the Chinese Sinovac, and the Russian Sputnik V distributors.