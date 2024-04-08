Uruguay Starts the Week With a Total of 359 Cases of Dengue

Of the 159 people who contracted the disease abroad, 82 came from Argentina, 54 from Brazil, 18 from Paraguay, two from Mexico, one from Aruba, one from the Dominican Republic and one from Curacao.

Uruguay began the week with a count of 200 indigenous cases and 159 imported dengue, according to the daily report of the Ministry of Public Health.

In the last 24 hours, the country had 17 indigenous and 7 imported cases, with a total of 359 affected by dengue.

As for the death rate, there were only 3, one due to the disease itself and two others due to health complications.

El dengue está impactando fuertemente a nivel regional y tiene sus expresiones en Uruguay. El MSP insiste en recomendaciones.



Added to this, Uruguay counts 64 probable cases, of which 40 have a travel history, 22 do not have and 2 subjects do not have data.

The Ministry was also alarmed by the existence of one case imported from Chikunguya and two from Zika.

The first is a person from Brazil, while those infected with Zika, one is from the same country and the other from Southeast Asia.