Uruguay: Oficial Released From Duties After Insult Scandal

After the insults barrage against several senior state officials, Uruguay Port Authority head Gaston Bianchi was relieved of his duties, far-right party Cabildo Abierto announced on Friday.

"We want to inform you that in the next few days, we will submit a new proposal to designate the vice-president of the National Ports Administration, in substitution of Captain Gaston Bianchi," the party stated in a press release.

Comunicado a la opinión pública pic.twitter.com/y5Z6aIgFFr — Partido Cabildo Abierto (@Cabildo_UY) June 11, 2020

"Cabildo Abierto statement on Bianchi destitution"

Bianchi posted a significant number of Facebook comments with blistering verbal attacks aimed towards the Minister of Labor and Social Security Pablo Mieres. "Why do (...) rodents like Mieres squeeze the state (...) while decent citizens get miserable pay after long hours or a lifetime of work?" he wrote.

Minister of Transport and Public Works Luis Alberto Heber was also targeted by Bianchi, who accused him of nepotism.

"This guy is not committed to any changes, except for those related to his bank account and assets, of course. He wouldn't care less about us citizens," he posted on Heber, designating his son-in-law to a position of trust in the Ministry of Social Development.

Bianchi, a 65 years-old prominent ex-Navy pilot officer, also attacked the former ruling party Frente Amplio, by calling it "the scum who brought us so much misery, pain, and hardship." Feminists and union groups were also a target to his offenses.