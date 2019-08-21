Uruguay: Leftist President Diagnosed with Malignant Lung Nodule

An oncologist by profession, President Vazquez is scheduled to hand over the presidential sash March 1, 2020.

Uruguayan President Tabare Vazquez announced this Tuesday that he has been diagnosed as having a lung nodule with characteristics that could signify malignancy. He will be hospitalized in the coming days.

“As part of a regular medical exam, I recently had a tomographic study done that showed a right-lung nodule with very pronounced characteristics of malignancy,” the Uruguayan president said.

In that regard, Vazquez, who said that despite the discovery he feels in good health and has not noticed any symptoms at all, must undergo additional tests in order to get a “definitive diagnosis,” prognosis, and any treatments he must undergo.

Vazquez added that all the analyses and treatments that he must have will be done in his own country because Uruguay has “an excellent medical corps,” cutting-edge technology and is “among the world’s leading countries in the medical attention it provides.”

The president mentioned that until was given the news of the tumor on Tuesday, he had no sign of any problems with his health.

When Vazquez made his announcement to the public on Aug. 20 from the Executive Tower of Montevideo, he was accompanied by several members of his cabinet, military commanders and the country’s Vice President Lucia Topolansky.

“From now on I’ll be a patient and everything to do with changes in the diagnosis, in the prognosis and whatever it is I have to do will be in the hands of the doctor of the presidency, who will be in permanent contact with all of you,” Vazquez said.

Vazquez lost his wife Maria Auxiliadora Delgado last July 31.