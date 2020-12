The affected area includes some 1,500 family producers and 300 beekeepers.

President Luis Lacalle's administration decreed a state of agricultural emergency due to the intense drought affecting the southern and southeastern areas of Uruguay.

The emergency will be in place for 60 days and affects a total of 5.7 million hectares.

Agriculture Minister Carlos Uriarte announced the extension of bank loans and the postponement of debts in order to help producers alleviate the emergency.

Major drought along the Uruguay river basin in S. America as seen from satellite and from local-mechanic bird (link to satellite images https://t.co/TYThmSQQ3z) @NASAEarth https://t.co/L3W3B1i1xY — Santiago Gassó (@SanGasso) November 24, 2020

Canelones, Maldonado, Lavalleja, and Rocha are the departments most affected by the lack of rain.

The coastal departments will also present problems in terms of pastures and access to water reservoirs.

According to official information, more than 2,700 aid requests have been received so far.