Uruguay: Circus Artists Demand Work Amid New COVID-19 Measures

Until February, crowds and meetings of over ten people will be banned, which implies the prohibition of all cultural presentations until then.

Dozens of Uruguayan circus companies demanded jobs during the summer period, after President Luis Lacalle's administration prevented them from performing due to the new anti-COVID-19 measures.

"Summer is the time of greatest demand for the sector. We claim our right to work," the artists stated as they called "extremist and unilateral" the new health policies.

In a statement released through social networks, they also recalled that art spaces have not been a source of COVID-19 propagation in Uruguay.

"In outdoor activities, with a reduced number of people, and where everyone uses face mask mandatorily, the contagion is practically impossible, according to experts," the cultural workers assured.

#FromTheSouth News Bits | Restrictions increase in Uruguay to stop the spread of COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/EHgEau4j50 — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) December 2, 2020

On Dec. 22, the government issued new measures to contain the contagion curve. Until February, crowds and meetings of over ten people will be banned, which implies the prohibition of all cultural presentations until then.

Lacalle "does not guarantee our economic rights. We have been left helpless," the circus groups assured as they urged the people to join forces for culture.

In the last 24 hours, Uruguay reported 585 new infections. Over 17,300 COVID-19 cases, and 160 deaths, have been reported so far.