Uruguay: COVID-19 National Health Emergency Ends

Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle announced Tuesday on his official Twitter account that the country is ending a two-year national health emergency associated with the global pandemic of COVID-19.

The decision was made after evaluating the current situation with the Minister of Public Health, Daniel Salinas, and Deputy Minister José Luis Satdjan.

Uruguay's Ministry of Public Health has reported that positive cases in the country number just over 6 000, that fewer than 40 people are currently in intensive care units, and that 63 percent of the population has already received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Along these lines, a decree of the country's presidency has stipulated that travelers will not have to present a negative PCR test to enter Uruguay but will have to be vaccinated.

The Government said that it considers both necessary and appropriate to bring the corresponding regulatory framework up to date through its adaption to the evaluation of the measures taken and the pandemic evolution that led to the two-year national health emergency.

��El presidente uruguayo, Luis Lacalle Pou, comunicó el fin a la medida de emergencia sanitaria declarada hace dos años: "Hemos decidido levantar la emergencia sanitaria. Vamos a firmar el decreto correspondiente en los próximos días". pic.twitter.com/iO9Zu4P5s5 — Diario El Poder Py (@elpoderpy) April 5, 2022

Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou announced the end of the sanitary emergency declared two years ago: "We have decided to lift the sanitary emergency. We will sign the corresponding decree in the next few days".

According to official sources, these relief measures were taken considering that the pandemic has affected several critical economic sectors, such as tourism.

The President held a meeting with the Minister of Finance, Azucena Arbeleche, and the Minister of Labor, Pablo Mieres, to evaluate the economic situation.