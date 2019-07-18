Uruguay: Left-Wing Broad Front Ratifies Its Presidential Ticket

Uruguay’s left-wing coalition Broad Front endorsed Thursday its presidential ticket Daniel Martinez - Graciela Villar as the formula that will represent it in the country’s national elections on Oct. 27.

“With the Broad Front, all progressives are aiming for an increasingly fair country, we are going for a better nation, we are going to walk firmly in the 21st century, we are going for a change that adds up,” Martinez said after the duo was ratified in a National Plenary session.

The former Minister of Industry, Energy, and Mining (2008-2009) won the party’s primaries in June with 41.4 percent of the votes. He then presented Villar as a running mate saying that “she is little known by the general public but recognized by those who have experienced her solidarity and permanent commitment.”

The now vice-presidential candidate was a militant Communist in her youth, was persecuted by the military dictatorship and exiled in Argentina. On her return to the country, she joined the social-democrat party Uruguay’s Assembly, part of the Broad Front.

Este octubre a defender lo logrado y seguir construyendo futuro, hemos transformado nuestro país y vamos por mucho más����⚪️ #MartínezVillar#FA���� pic.twitter.com/NZ9HkXa6mM — Frente Amplio (@Frente_Amplio) July 18, 2019

In October we defend what we have achieved and continue building the future, we have transformed our country and we are going for much more.

With the presidential ticket confirmed, Broad Front’s president, Javier Miranda, emphasized that now the priority is to establish the programmatic discussion between the coalition and opposition parties.

“What is at stake is a discussion of programs. Uruguay will either continue in a progressive left-wing path that has been developing for fifteen years with the new challenges it has; or turn around to a bloc of conservatives, liberals, and right-wing reactionaries,” he added.

The Broad Front has been winning the national elections for the past 15 years, after decades of conservative right-wing rule oscillating between the National and Colorado parties, whose presidential candidates for October are Luis Lacalle Pou for the National Party and Ernesto Talvi for the Colorado Party.