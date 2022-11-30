Urgent Action by Intl. Community Needed to End Aids - UN

On the occasion of World AIDS Day, the President of the UN General Assembly, Csaba Korosi, called for action on HIV/AIDS.

According to Korosi, the goal of ending AIDS by 2030 is way off track, as "inequalities, discrimination and disregard for human rights are hampering our progress."

In this regard, the President of the UN General Assembly said, "We must address these challenges that have kept HIV/AIDS a global health crisis for more than 40 years."

Noting that there is a science-based pathway to ending AIDS, Korosi regretted that not everyone has access to it. "We must ensure universal access to evidence-based services, such as testing and treatment, as well as global cooperation on new technologies," he said.

Should there be a response from the international community, the world's population would be spared 3.6 million new HIV infections and 1.7 million AIDS-related deaths this decade, the official said.

"The AIDS crisis is ripe for solutions based on science, solidarity and sustainability. I invite everyone to join the call and take action," said Korosi.

According to the UN General Assembly President, the global commitments and targets for 2025 contained in the Assembly's 2021 Political Declaration on AIDS are ambitious but achievable.

Korosi called on all Member States and stakeholders to renew their political and financial commitments to end AIDS.