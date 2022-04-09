Updates: Over 25% Have Cast Their Vote by Midday, France

As the crises in Europe unfold rapidly, due to the economic repercussions of the war in Ukraine on the one hand, and the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic on the other, the 2022 French presidential elections are scheduled for April 10 and 24. Will Macron be re-elected or will the Elysée Palace receive a new president? Below are live updates as they happen.

By midday this Sunday 25.48 percent in the first round of the French presidential election.

Amongst the most notable voters is former French prime minister Édouard Philippe, who resigned from his post in July 2020; Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy cast his ballot earlier this morning; French presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of La France Insoumise (France Unbowed) party, cast a first-round ballot in the city of Marseille; Valérie Pécresse of Les Republicains (The Republicans or LR) presidential candidate cast her first-round ballot in the town of Vélizy-Villacoublay in the Paris region; French Communist Party presidential candidate Fabien Roussel cast his ballot Saint-Amand-les-Eaux in northern France; and Rassemblement National (National Rally or RN) presidential candidate Marine Le Pen cast her first-round ballot in Hénin-Beaumont in northern France.

#FranciaDecide ������ Más de 48 millones de ciudadanos franceses están convocados hoy a las urnas para elegir entre los doce candidatos



➡️ A las 20h cerrarán los centro con la gran incertidumbre de la participación que se conocerá a las 12h y 17h local#presidentielles2022 pic.twitter.com/edcfI4F8bJ — Sergio Rodrigo (@SRodrigoteleSUR) April 10, 2022

2022 Presidential Elections in France Kick Off

French electrion polls have opened this Sunday to renew the Presidency of the Republic for the period 2022-2027, a position that is disputed by a total of 12 candidates this time around.

More than 48.7 million citizens were summond to vote and the electoral authorities expect to announce the first official results on Sunday night.

The polling stations opened their doors at 08:00 local time (02:00 EST) and will be operating until 19:00 local time (13:00 EST), although they may extend their work in case there are voters present.

To win the Presidency in this first round, a candidate must receive more than 50 percent of the valid votes, something that has never happened during the Fifth Republic, in force since 1958.

Source: France24

A total of 12 candidates are competing for the presidency of the European country, however, polls indicate that no candidate will win on this day, so a second and definitive round should be held on April 24.

Opinion polls predict that the current French president, Emmanuel Macron, and the leader of the right-wing National Rally, Marine Le Pen, will make it to the second electoral round.

Other presidential candidates include the conservative Valérie Pecresse, the far-right Éric Zemmour, the leftist Jean-Luc Mélenchon and the socialist Anne Hidalgo, mayor of Paris.