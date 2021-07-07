Updates: Haiti's Interim Prime Minister Declares State of Siege

Update 16:00 local Haiti time: OAS emergency meeting begins in Washington.
President Biden also condemns the assassination
UN Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet condemns the assassination
ALBA-TCP has issued a statement condemning the assassination: "The member countries of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – People's Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) repudiate the assassination of the President of the Republic of Haiti Jovenel Moïse. The Alliance calls for peace and extends its sympathy and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the Haitian people."
The Black Alliance for Peace has issued a statement:
"Unknown assailants overnight assassinating Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was a horrific act that should be condemned in no uncertain terms. Unfortunately, such violence is unsurprising. As the Black Alliance for Peace (BAP) noted in its July 6 press release, Moïse’s actions since usurping power have brought Haiti to a boiling point, with heavily armed gangs being unleashed, both supported by and enabled by the Haitian elite and those international “friends” of Haiti, including the United States, the United Nations, the Core Group and the Organization of American States.
What happens now is the question. Will the Biden administration and other political players use this moment as the pretext for military intervention, as was done in 1915? Will interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph attempt to consolidate power under the pretext of the current state of siege? Will the Core Group find a new willing puppet, more pliable than Moïse, to bring “stability”?
Whatever happens, the Black Alliance for Peace remains steadfast in our call against foreign intervention and occupation of Haiti. And we call on all anti-imperialist and Black internationalist forces to stand with the Haitian people and oppose U.S. and European interventions deployed under the guise of the “Responsibility to Protect.”"
Haiti's Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph declared a state of siege in his country following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.
RELATED:
World Leaders Condemn Assassination of Haitian President Moise
"I ask all the living forces of the nation to accompany us in this battle," Joseph said during a televised statement made after an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers.
"All measures have been taken to ensure the continuity of the State," he added and emphasized that the National Police and the Armed Forces are keeping the country's security under control.
Besides vowing that the killers will be brought to justice, Joseph expressed his sympathy with the family, friends and allies of President Moise, whom he described as a "very brave" man.
The meme reads, "Nurse shot dead inside an ambulance in Martissant."
The Moise murder comes amid a serious security crisis and institutional chaos. In a June 30 event, for example, a group of Haitian police killed 20 civilians in retaliation for the murder of Police Union spokesman Guerby Geffrard.
The Center for Analysis and Research on Human Rights (CARDH) claims that over 150 people were killed and 200 kidnapped during June in Port-au-Prince. Among the dead were journalist Diego Charles and activist Marie Antoinette Duclaire, both of whom were killed by gunmen who shot them from a motorcycle.
A few days earlier, gunmen attacked Doctors Without Borders' emergency hospital in Martissant, a Port-au-Prince neighborhood where the Grand Ravine and Ti Bois gangs are disputing control.