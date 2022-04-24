Updates: French Presidential Runoff Advances With Low Turnout

The first round of the election was won by Macron, with 27.8 percent of the votes cast, four percentage points more than Le Pen.

The turnout for the second round of the presidential election in France stood at 63.23 percent at 17H00 local time (11H00 EST), almost two points lower than in 2017, 65.3 percent, recorded at the same time five years ago, the Interior Ministry announced on Sunday.

The figures confirm a trend forecast by polling institutes who said this year's final vote between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen would see the highest abstention level in over 50 years.

The turnout, on the other hand, is slightly higher than that of the first round two weeks ago (25.48%).

�� BREAKING - Live: Voter abstention at 28% in French presidential run-off, up 2.5% from 2017 (Ipsos estimate) https://t.co/QHFvabEX3h pic.twitter.com/yFKtYtBrBc — FRANCE 24 – Breaking (@BreakingF24) April 24, 2022

French citizens began to go to the polls this Sunday in the second and final round to choose, between the centrist leader Emmanuel Macron and the far-right Marine Le Pen, for president of the country for the period 2022-2027.

Polling stations opened their doors at 08H00 local time (02H00 EST) and will be operating until 19H00 local time (13H00 EST), although they may extend their work in case there is the presence of voters.

The candidate for re-election, president of France, Emmanuel Macron, nominated by the Republic on the March, whose official name is Association for the Renewal of Political Life, voted this Sunday along with his wife Brigitte Macron, in Touquet, in the region of Nord-Pas-de-Calais.

For her part, the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, nominated by National Rally, voted in her stronghold of Hénin-Beaumont (Pas-de-Calais) accompanied by the mayor of the town since 2014, Steeve Briois, and an assistant of the latter, the deputy Bruno Bilde.

More than 48.7 million citizens were called to vote and the electoral authorities expect to announce the first results on Sunday evening.

