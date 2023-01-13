Update of Health Guidelines Against COVID-19 -WHO

WHO recommends using masks in certain situations, regardless of the local epidemiological situation.

The World Health Organization (WHO) released its updated COVID-19 guidelines on Friday. It continues to recommend the use of face masks by the population, given the current global spread of the disease.

Unlike previous WHO recommendations, in this update, the organization recommends using masks regardless of the local epidemiological situation.

People recently exposed to COVID-19, those who suspect or have the disease, have comorbidities, or are in an enclosed and crowded place should wear a mask, WHO said.

In addition, the agency said that a patient could be released before the established isolation time should an antigen test result be negative.

For patients with symptoms, the WHO recommends ten days of isolation, taken from the symptom onset date; therefore, the additional three days after symptom resolution is removed.

For asymptomatic patients, WHO also reduced isolation to 5 days, and said that "isolation of infected persons is an important step in preventing the spread of the disease."

According to the agency, no adverse effects related to the use of the antiviral drug Paxlovid have been reported, so it recommends that pregnant or breastfeeding women consult their physician before taking it.