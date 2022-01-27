Unprecedented Horror and Calculated Cruelty - UN on Holocaust

Honoring the 6 million Jews who perished in the Holocaust during the Second World War, the United Nations held a virtual ceremony to remark the International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

During the session, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the Holocaust "defined the United Nations," remembering UN Charter was drafted in San Francisco, " as the Dachau concentration camp was liberated."

The UN official recalled that "our very name was coined to describe the alliance fighting the Nazi regime and its allies," in honor to all the Jews and other victims in the Holocaust along with Roma and Sinti, who suffered the "unprecedented horror and calculated cruelty."

"The United Nations must always be on the frontline of the fight against antisemitism and all other forms of religious bigotry and racism," underscored the UN chief.

How was the Holocaust possible?

What role did ordinary people play?



The @HolocaustMuseum's "Some Were Neighbours" exhibit examines these & other questions around human behavior, choice & the Holocaust. https://t.co/EVlmtjxvyZ #HolocaustRemembrance pic.twitter.com/z8QL1jGXkX — United Nations (@UN) January 27, 2022

The top UN official noted that xenophobia and hatred are rising across the Globe. Guterres labeled "no society is immune" rising antisemitism, intolerance, and increasing Holocaust denials.

"We must never forget that the Holocaust could have been prevented. The desperate pleas of the victims fell on deaf ears. Too few spoke out, too few listened - fewer still stood up in solidarity," Guterres said.

"We honor those whose lives were cut short by ruthless and intolerable acts fueled by bigotry, antisemitism, and hatred," he noted. "We ensure that they live on in legacy and memory."

"In memory of the Holocaust victims, and out of respect for the survivors, let us never forget. Let us unite for truth, peace, and justice for all," he added.