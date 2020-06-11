United States Sanctions International Criminal Court Officials

The U.S. President Donald Trump Thursday authorized new economic sanctions and visa restrictions against the International Criminal Court (ICC) officials who are investigating the behavior of U.S. troops.

"The International Criminal Court’s actions are an attack on the rights of the U.S. people and threaten to infringe upon our national sovereignty," White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said through a statement.

Through an executive order, Trump also declared a "national emergency" to address the supposed threat this international organization represents against his country.

“Any attempt by the ICC to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute any U.S. personnel without the consent of the United States… constitutes an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States, and I hereby declare a national emergency to deal with that threat,” he stated.

.@EsperDoD now calling the ICC's investigation of potential war crimes in Afghanistan by US troops to be "illegitimate." pic.twitter.com/iMYBMJLipT — Yasmine El-Sabawi (@yasmineelsabawi) June 11, 2020

This new contempt for the multilateral institutions occurs two months after the ICC launched an investigation into possible crimes committed by U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

To justify its unilateral sanctions, the Trump administration argues that the U.S. did not adhere to the Rome Statute, an international agreement that established the International Court and was bindingly adopted by 123 countries in 2002.

“The United States is not a State Party to the Rome Statute and has repeatedly rejected the International Criminal Court’s assertions of jurisdiction over U.S. personnel,” the White House stressed.