Unesco Releases New Regional Report on Education

The report includes a set of recommendations to help countries in Latin America and the Caribbean achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

A new regional Global Education Monitoring Report issued by The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) shows that COVID-19 pandemic has deepened educational gaps in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The report was produced by the Global Monitoring Report team, the Regional Bureau for Education in Latin America and the Caribbean (OREALC/UNESCO Santiago) and the Laboratory for Research and Innovation in Education for Latin America and the Caribbean (SUMMA).

"Education systems in the region are characterized not only by low quality, but also by high levels of inequality and social exclusion. This problem has been exacerbated by the pandemic." SUMMA Director Javier Gonzalez noted.

The new report pointed out that students from the highest income households were five times more likely than the poorest to complete upper secondary education in 21 countries in the region.

The report includes a set of recommendations for the next decade that will help the countries of the region achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda Goals, while calling on education sector authorities to be more inclusive.

According to the findings, curriculum and textbooks should represent all groups in a fair and respectful way. Textbooks in several countries tend to present indigenous peoples in stereotypical images and situations, or tend not to represent them at all.

Meanwhile, the problem of bullying needs to be addressed urgently as LGBTI youth in seven countries are more than twice as likely to be out of school as their peers.