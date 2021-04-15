Under 1 Percent of Fully Vaccinated Subjects Gets Infected: CDC

According to the latest data, some 5 800 out of 78 million people have been infected after receiving the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The US Centers for Disease and Control (CDC) reported on Thursday that less than one percent of people who have been fully vaccinated still got infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus.

According to the latest data, some 5 800 out of 78 million people have been infected after receiving the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC explained in a statement that "of those who became ill, 396 individuals needed to be hospitalized, whereas 74 became seriously ill and died after contracting the virus."

Of nearly 7 million doses of J&J/Janssen #COVID19 Vaccine given in the US, a small number of cases of a rare & severe type of blood clot have been reported in people after receiving the vaccine. CDC & @US_FDA recommend a pause as we review data. More: https://t.co/SVTRkBgIET pic.twitter.com/QF5po3vTQ4 — CDC (@CDCgov) April 14, 2021

The statement, shared with the media outlet The Hill, details that "about 7 percent of the recorded breakthrough cases resulted in hospitalization and about 1 percent of the people who contracted breakthrough infections died."

The specialists have noticed that breakthrough cases are always a possibility and any COVID-19 vaccine is 100 percent effective against the virus; however, these cases were reported among people of all ages that were fully vaccinated.