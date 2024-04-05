UN Attempts to Stop Arms Sales to Israel

The main objective of the resolution is to stop the sale of military equipment, arms and ammunition to Tel Aviv troops and thus prevent the increase in aggression against Palestine in the long term.

On Friday, the United Nations Human Rights Council voted for a resolution that paralyses arms sales to Israel at risk of genocide in Gaza.

In addition, Israel was called to account for allegations of abuses, war crimes and gross violations of human rights in the Gaza region.

The document was proposed by Pakistan on behalf of the member countries of the Islamic Organization, with the exception of Albania.

UN Human Rights Council calls for halt to weapons shipments to Israel



The UN’s top human rights body has called on countries to stop selling or shipping weapons to Israel, in a resolution on Friday to help prevent human rights violations against Palestinians amid Israel’s… pic.twitter.com/6mZXlYeS20 — Kenneth Jones (@KhypeOne) April 5, 2024

The resolution was supported by 28 of the 47 members of the Human Rights Council, with 13 abstentions and 6 states voting against the resolution.

The resolution was opposed by the United States, Germany, Argentina, Bulgaria, Paraguay and Malawi.

It should be noted that over the past 24 hours Israel had killed 54 Palestinians and injured 84. From October to date a total of ,3091 martyrs and 75750 injured have already been quantified, not counting those missing under rubble.