Ukrainian Troops Lose Control Over Lisichansk

The administration of the city of Lisichansk is under control of the LPR People's Militia units and Russian forces, LPR People's Militia officer Andrei Marochko said on Saturday.

"In the locality of Lisichansk, there are still local pockets of resistance (...). This resistance is already insignificant, as the units (of Ukrainian troops) have completely lost their combat capability and have completely lost control," said Lugansk People's Militia spokesman Andrei Marochko.

A few hours earlier, the serviceman said that in the city "there are still local pockets of resistance of the Ukrainian security forces", but that "they are already insignificant". "The nationalists have completely lost their combat capability and have completely lost control [of the city]," he added.

A Sputnik correspondent in turn reported that pro-Russian forces already took control over Lisichansk. Earlier, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov announced that the Russian and Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) militaries are already in the center of the city.

Russian troops are fighting in the suburbs of Lysychansk, in the eastern region of Lugansk.https://t.co/wTeJ5mEkdb pic.twitter.com/a1nQwAgQl5 — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) July 1, 2022

Ramzan Kadyrov, reported on Saturday evening that units of allied troops arrived in the center of the locality. "Lisichansk is ours. Our units are in the center of Lisichansk," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

He also explained that a part of the troops crossed the entire city fighting all the way to the center, while other units entered from the flanks, liberating one block after another.

At the same time, he noted that Ukrainian forces often set booby traps that can explode and cause civilian casualties. "Now clearing the city is a priority," he stressed.

The day before, the LPR ambassador to Moscow, Rodion Mirozhnik, reported that pro-Russian forces took control of the Lisichansk oil refinery, the most important in Ukraine.