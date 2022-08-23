Downtown Donetsk was attacked with the M-777 long-range 155mm howitzers that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization delivered to the Zelensky regime.

On Tuesday, authorities in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) denounced that three citizens were killed and six people were injured as a result of a Ukrainian shelling.

This happened in downtown Donetsk, which was attacked with the M-777 long-range 155mm howitzers that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) delivered to the Vodolymyr Zelensky regime.

Donetsk Mayor Alexei Kulemzin indicated that the bombing of the Voroshilovski district was carried out from Orlovka, an area that remains under the control of the Ukrainian armed forces. He also specified that the people who died were three men aged 18, 25, and 51.

Over a dozen projectiles were launched in the direction of the RPD headquarters, which were affected due to a fire and damage to the facade of the building and its upper floor.

El centro de Donetsk ha sido bombardeado este martes por las fuerzas ucranianas, ha denunciado el alcalde de la ciudad, Alexéi Kulemzin. Un edificio residencial recibió un impacto directo de un proyectil. pic.twitter.com/PgepYJ2Zsi — Chelo Riest ☭���� (@CheloRiestra) August 23, 2022

The tweet reads, "On Tuesday, Downtown Donetsk was shelled by Ukrainian forces, Mayor Alexei Kulemzin denounced. A residential building received a direct hit from a shell."

Given that the Ukrainian attack also hit a residential building, the Donetsk authorities asked local residents not to leave their homes unnecessarily.

They also mentioned that shell splinters damaged the windows of the Donetsk Central Hotel, where foreign reporters are staying. There were no victims or injuries.

Denis Pushilin, the head of the Donetsk People's Republic, blamed the United States and its allies for the killing of civilians and recalled that the M-777 howitzers had previously been used against other urban areas.