Ukrainian President Signs Law to Send Prisoners to Front Lines

The authorities will also impose tougher sanctions against men who do not fulfill their obligations with the Army.

On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law approved on May 8 by Parliament that allows certain categories of prisoners to sign contracts with the Army.

With the approval of this law, Ukraine seeks to increase the number of soldiers in its ranks to reduce the gap in personnel that separates its army from the Russian Armed Forces.

The regulations allow prisoners who wish to shorten their sentences if they sign a contract to enlist in the Ukrainian Army. Prisoners convicted of rape, double murder, political corruption or crimes against national security cannot benefit from this measure.

Ukraine is seeking to recruit more soldiers with several legislative initiatives, including a new mobilization law that will come into force on next Saturday.

Previously, on Wednesday, visiting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that his country will provide an additional US$2 billion in military aid for Ukraine.

The funding will be directed toward providing weapons for Ukraine in the near future. It wil also be used for purchasing weapons and investing in Ukraine's military-industrial sector.

Last month, the U.S. approved a long-delayed support package for Ukraine worth about US$61 billion. The package includes US$49.9 billion for military assistance.