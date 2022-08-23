Ukrainian President Pledges To Take Over the Crimean Region

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that Kiev would take over the Crimea region by all means. The Ukrainian President said they would use military forces to seize the Russian territory and will not consult any other country.

Zelensky announced while speaking to the 'Crimea Platform,' a Ukrainian-organized gathering of 60 nations and international organizations supporting Kiev's claims of sovereignty over Crimea. The Ukrainian head of state said the country "is strong and powerful enough" to achieve the "Ukrainian Crimea."

"We will return Crimea by any means that we consider correct, without consulting with other countries," said Zelensky. "I know that Crimea is with Ukraine, [and] is waiting for us to return. We need to win the fight against Russian aggression. Therefore, we need to free Crimea from occupation."

In recent weeks Kiev military has been carrying out several strikes on the Russian territory of Crimea, including a drone attack on the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol last Saturday. The Russian Federation has blamed the Ukrainian side for sabotage, but Kiev has not reacted to the accusation, either assuming or denying it.

NATO alliance considers Crimea territory as Ukrainian, "illegally annexed" by Russia, demanding Moscow to return the region to Ukrainian hands. According to reports, the White House has agreed with Ukraine to strike targets of its choosing in Crimea.

Since imperial times Crimea has been considered Russian territory. In 1954 for logistical reasons, the territory was appended to the Ukrainian SSR by Soviet Premier Nikita Kruschev.

In 2014, the Crimean people voted to join Russia as Kiev's government rejected several plebiscites during the 1990s intended to re-establishing Crimea as an independent republic.