Ukrainian President Announces Intention to Meet With Putin

President Volodymyr Zelensky issued his remarks hours after the leadership of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions ordered a general mobilization on Saturday, amid signs of a large mobilization by Kiev.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Saturday that he may hold a conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to find a peaceful solution to the current situation in his country.

The Ukrainian president's proposal was launched in the middle of the Munich Security Conference in Germany, where North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) partners and other European countries discussed the crisis in eastern Ukraine.

"I do not know what the president of the Russian Federation wants, so I am proposing a meeting," Zelensky said, adding that Russia could choose the venue for the talks.

"Ukraine will continue to follow only the diplomatic path in pursuit of a peaceful solution," the Ukrainian leader reiterated.

For the time being, the Kremlin has not responded to the Ukrainian leader's proposal.

Zelensky said that "to really help Ukraine, it is not necessary to keep talking about the dates of an alleged invasion" and pointed out that ukrainians will protect their homeland from any sign of an invasion.

Volodymyr Zelensky denounced that for many years the Atlantic Alliance has been assuring that "the doors are open" for his country, but "at the moment, outsiders are not allowed to enter". "If not all members of the alliance want to see us or all members of the alliance do not want to see us, say so sincerely," he said.

Violence in eastern Ukraine has escalated in recent days as Kiev and the Donetsk and Lugansk regions have blamed each other for the worsening situation.

The standoff between state forces and the Donbass regions began nearly eight years ago, but violence along the line of control separating the two sides has escalated in recent days.