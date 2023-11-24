Ukrainian PM Shmyhal and EU Official Discuss Border Blockade

Currently, Ukraine is rapidly developing alternative logistics routes for its exports and imports.

On Thursday, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal had an online meeting with European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis to discuss the blockade of the Ukrainian border with some European Union (EU) countries.

Ukraine has outlined its proposals on the issue to the EU and is counting on the European Commission's help in resolving the problem, Shmyhal wrote on Facebook.

Since Nov. 6, Polish carriers have been staging protests at several checkpoints on the Ukrainian border, demanding the return of the permit regime for Ukrainian haulers crossing into the EU.

Ukraine has called on the EU to monitor the situation on its border with Poland, which Polish truckers have been blocking in protest at what they say is unfair competition



Kyiv is also preparing to evacuate Ukrainian drivers, who are waiting days to cross https://t.co/EhAjUFMRSR — Notes from Poland ���� (@notesfrompoland) November 24, 2023

The protesters blocked roads near the crossing points, which resulted in large queues, with thousands of trucks being stalled at the border.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine sent an official note to the Polish Foreign Ministry demanding the urgent unblocking of the border after two Ukrainian truck drivers died in the queues.

On Nov. 21, Slovakian activists seeking the return of permits for Ukrainian drivers joined the protest, blocking a major border crossing between Slovakia and Ukraine. The EU canceled permits for Ukrainian haulers last year.