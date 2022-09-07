Ukrainian Grain Deal a Failure - Russian Official

Russia may not commit to extending the deal, as Russian shipments have not been able to reach world markets.

Russia's permanent representative to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, said the Ukraine grain deal has failed to deliver on allowing Russian fertilizers and food products to reach world markets.

"The agreement was closed for four months. That is, it ends in November. In a normal [situation], the agreement should be extended. Given the results, or rather the lack of results, I do not rule anything out," the Nebenzia said, suggesting that there could be no extension of the agreement by Russia.

Last July, in Istanbul, it was agreed to unblock Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea on the condition that restrictions on Russian exports would be lifted.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also referred to this issue earlier, claiming that Western countries failed to keep their promise of lifting secondary restrictions on Russian grain and fertilizers, thus preventing access to the world market.

Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said that not a single Russian ship has taken Russian grain out of Russian ports for export. He allowed the termination of the "grocery deal", given the lack of results. — Reggie Meezer (@ReggieMeezer) September 7, 2022

However, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at the end of August that Ukrainian grain shipments had not encountered any problems, with dozens of ships being free to transit.

Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of disrupting freight traffic from Ukrainian ports since wheat deliveries from Ukraine were disturbed following Russia's special military operation.

Some 2 million tons of food products have accessed world markets since August 1 due to the resumption of shipments from ports.