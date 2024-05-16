Also the agression left two injured, one of them a six-year-old girl, who suffered serious wounds.
On Thursday, the Ukrainian army launched an attack against civilians in the People´s Republic of Donestk.
The aggression left four civilians dead and two injured, one of them a six-year-old girl, who suffered serious injuries.
The mortal victims are women who were at a bus stop at the time of the bombing, according to a message on Telegram.
Five days ago, the Donetsk authorities denounced the death of three civilians by a Ukrainian attack, coinciding with the tenth anniversary of the separatist referendum in that territory.
The attack was carried out with HIMARS missiles, one of which hit a restaurant, according to the local governor, Denis Pushílin.
Since 2014, when the Donetsk People’s Republic declared its independence from Kiev, this area has been regularly attacked by the Ukrainian military.