News > World

Ukrainian Attack on Donestk Leaves 4 Civilians Dead

  • Military Troops in Donestk, May 2024

    Military Troops in Donestk, May 2024 | Photo: X/ @lerepu

Published 16 May 2024 (13 minutes ago)
Also the agression left two injured, one of them a six-year-old girl, who suffered serious wounds.

On Thursday, the Ukrainian army launched an attack against civilians in the People´s Republic of Donestk.

The aggression left four civilians dead and two injured, one of them a six-year-old girl, who suffered serious injuries.

The mortal victims are women who were at a bus stop at the time of the bombing, according to a message on Telegram.

Five days ago, the Donetsk authorities denounced the death of three civilians by a Ukrainian attack, coinciding with the tenth anniversary of the separatist referendum in that territory.

The attack was carried out with HIMARS missiles, one of which hit a restaurant, according to the local governor, Denis Pushílin.  

Since 2014, when the Donetsk People’s Republic declared its independence from Kiev, this area has been regularly attacked by the Ukrainian military.

rt-efe
by teleSUR/ CC
