Ukrainian troops at 21:35 local time shelled an area of Donetsk city, launching six rockets from the BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launching system, the representative office of the Donetsk People's Republic at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Ceasefire reported.

"One civilian was killed. Ukrainian militants launched an artillery attack on Buslaev Street, a man born in 1950 died in his apartment," reads the statement of the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire on its Telegram channel.

The said area of Donetsk is located in the northern part of the city where one of the main squares - Shakhterskaya square, the railway station, the stadium Donbass Arena are located. Also in this part of the city ends Artiom street, the main artery of Donetsk.

Since 2014, when the people's republic declared its independence from Kiev after the coup, Ukrainian security forces have periodically shelled the area. The airport that previously stood there was destroyed as a result of many months of fighting between the Ukrainian army and Donetsk militias.