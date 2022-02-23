Ukraine to Enter a State of Emergency

Ukraine is considering establishing a curfew and martial law in the context of the current tensions' escalation in the region.

Under the flag of an impending invasion of Russia, the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine requested the imposition of a thirty-day state of emergency in most parts of the country.

Aleksey Danilov, Secretary of the NSDC, disclosed the council's proposal regarding the measure that still needs to be approved by parliament before coming into force. He also said that while consideration is being given to establishing both martial law and a curfew as required, there are no plans to do so at this time.

In accordance with Ukrainian law, a state of emergency means freedom of movement restrictions and banning of mass events and strikes. It also affects the country's constitution and electoral laws, forbidding any changes to it. It also prohibits holding elections.

Volodymyr Zelensky, president of Ukraine, ordained Kiev's parliament to impose a 30-day state of emergency to come into effect on February 24. In this connection, the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk are exempt from the order.

Danilov also brought up the recruitment of 36,000 reservists into the army amidst a rise in tensions on the Eastern border of Ukraine. Along these lines, accusations against Russia regarding the deployment of 100,000 soldiers at the border and alleged invasion plans are still on top of the conflict. The Kremlin has refused such allegations several times.

The current Ukraine crisis has its origins back in 2014 when violent street protesters overthrew the democratically elected government. As a result, Donetsk (DPR) and Lugansk (LPR) People's Republics broke from Kiev's control, proclaiming their independence.

After Russian President Vladimir Putin formally recognized their sovereignty, any UN nation and the DPR and LPR remain unrecognized. Putin has signed a decree allowing Russian peacekeepers to enter the region. Russia has been severely sanctioned following the recognition. Dmitry Kuleba, Ukrainian Foreign Minister, called for further sanctions against the Russian economy and Moscow's partisans.