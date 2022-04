Ukraine's imports dropped from 5.9 billion U.S. dollars in February to 1.8 billion dollars in March, Svyrydenko wrote on Facebook.

Meanwhile, exports were down to 2.7 billion dollars in March from 5.3 billion dollars in February.



Due to the blockade of ports, Ukraine's agricultural exports were particularly affected, according to the minister.



"The start of sowing and the work of the state to restore logistics are the basis of stabilization of the economy," the minister said.