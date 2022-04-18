Russian Colonel Mizintsev holds that the Zelenski regime mobilized over 70 armed groups to carry out attacks in the provinces of Zaporiyia, Nikolaevsk, Odesa, Sumi, and Kharkiv.

On Monday, Russian Colonel Mikhail Mizintsev denounced that the Ukrainian government plans attacks against Orthodox churches based in its territory for the eve of the April 24 Orthodox Easter.

“The Kyiv regime wants to accuse the Russian military of mass murders during this sacred day for believers,” Mizintsev stated, stressing that President Volodimir Zelenski mobilized over 70 armed groups to carry out the attacks in the provinces of Zaporiyia, Nikolaevsk, Odesa, Sumi, and Kharkiv.

“This attitude only demonstrates the Ukrainian government’s total indifference towards its people,” he added and urged the United Nations (UN), the Organization for Cooperation and Security in Europe (OSCE), and the International Red Cross to intercede with Zelenski to prevent these crimes from being committed.

On Saturday, Russia’s Defense Ministry condemned that Ukrainian officials attacked civilians attempting to flee the country through humanitarian corridors in eastern and south-eastern provinces with light weapons and mortars.

Ukrainian mourners beat up an Orthodox priest of the Moscow Patriarchate who refused to pray for a Ukrainian soldier killed in battle and instead began to pray for Putin.#Ukraine #Russia #Zelensky #Putin pic.twitter.com/uZsoO8ZQaQ — UKRAINIAN WAR (@ukrainianwar24) March 31, 2022

“This attack was cynical and unjustifiable,” Mizintsev said, arguing that the Russian Armed Forces and the military formations of the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk strictly obey the ceasefire regime when evacuation routes are opened. The Rusian coronel also denounced that Ukraine has not allowed any humanitarian corridor to Russia even though the Kremlin has provided daily humanitarian corridors to Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumi, Kharkiv, and Mariupol since March 4. “Zelenski calls for us to stop our special defensive military operation but does not collaborate in any conciliatory effort and continues to foster hate against our culture,” Mizintsev pointed out, stressing that humanitarian issues should not be politicized.