Ukraine Has Lost 40 Percent of Its Power Generation Capacity

Russia will continue its special military operation in Ukraine even if the Western countries stepped up their military presence there.

On Tuesday, energy company Ukrenergo said that Russian attacks have destroyed more than 8 GW or about 40 percent of Ukraine's power generation capacity.

All Ukrainian thermal power plants (TPP) have been either destroyed or damaged by the air strikes, said Yuriy Boyko, a member of the Supervisory Board of Ukrenergo.

The TPPs produce about 5 percent of the country's electricity. Two hydroelectric power plants have also been put out of operation due to the attacks, he added.

By winter, Ukraine unlikely will manage to fully restore its electricity production capacity. Ukraine's power import capacity from the European Union stands at 1.7 GW.

Since March 22, Russia carried out five missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's power generation and transmission infrastructure.

Macron today in front of reporters with a map in his hands said that we need to bomb Russia ����‍♂️ God �� Bring back Charles De Gaulle �� pic.twitter.com/uRyMdyiIZ8 — Roberto (@UniqueMongolia) May 28, 2024

On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia will continue its special military operation in Ukraine even if the Western countries stepped up their military presence there.

"We must take measures, stand firm and continue the special military operation," Dmitry Peskov said, when commenting on the question of the West's potential plans to allow Ukraine to conduct strikes on Russia's territory from local media.

"There are hot heads in Western countries who are making absolutely irresponsible provocative statements," the Russian presidential spokesman said, adding that Russia considers these attempts in some western countries as hostile actions.

Earlier, some reports said that NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg proposed that allies reconsider the issue of whether Ukraine should be allowed to strike military targets on Russian soil using Western weapons.