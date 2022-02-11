Ukraine Asks for Explanations Over Russian "Military Activity"

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba stated that Russia was asked to explain the recent military activity performed in the vicinities of its borders with Ukraine.

"We have officially triggered the risk reduction mechanism in accordance with para. III of the Vienna Document, and requested Russia to provide detailed explanations on military activities in the areas adjacent to the territory of Ukraine and in the temporarily occupied Crimea (Ukraine regards Crimea as being occupied by Russia)," said the Ukrainian FM via Twitter.

Kuleba said the Ukrainian part demanded an answer within 48 hours.

"In case of absence of a reply or its insufficiency/irrelevance, Ukraine will address Russia, as well as other participating states of the Vienna Document, in order to convene an extraordinary meeting where Russia will have to provide explanations," the minister noted.

"Biden has declared that, with over 100,000 Russian troops massing on Ukraine’s borders, a major attack was “imminent." Ukrainian President strongly dissented. Russian President denies that he intends to launch an assault on Ukraine" It's complicated!https://t.co/BqGoXqFaW3 — Brent Monday (@Global_Occupant) February 11, 2022

The allegations that Russia is to invade Ukraine have continued to grow in the West, as the U.S./UK media continues to go into overdrive on the matter. Western satellites show almost identical images when experts talk about the country's "increasing military buildup" along its western borders every month.

The Russian side has denied the accusation, clarifying that Russia hasn't violated any rules and has no plans to invade anywhere. Otherwise, Western countries are busy discussing sanctions, whether Russia should be cut off from SWIFT immediately or strike a few sectors of the economy.