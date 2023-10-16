    • Live
Ugandan: President Warns of Attacks, Air Strikes on ADF Camps

  • Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni. Oct. 16, 2023.

Published 16 October 2023 (12 hours 49 minutes ago)
Opinion

According to official data, the previous airstrike was carried out earlier this month.

On Sunday, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni warned of retaliatory terrorist attacks by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels following the military air strikes on their camps in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Museveni said in a statement that military fighter-bombers carried out the second airstrike on Saturday against ADF rebel hideouts at four different points along the western border on the Bundibugyo-Semiliki side, killing several ADF members.

"As a consequence, the terrorists (ADF) are running from Congo, which they thought was heaven, and re-entering Uganda and trying to commit some random terrorist acts," Museveni said.

Furthermore, according to the military, on Friday a group of about five armed ADF rebels attacked a civilian's trailer truck carrying onions in Uganda's western district of Kasese, leaving two occupants dead.

"The public is, therefore, alerted to look out for strange people that come to your area," Museveni said.

"Report them to the police that are nearest to you. Even relatives who have been away for a long time and suddenly return. They may be part of the terrorists," he added.

Ugandan troops, together with their DRC counterparts, have been jointly fighting the rebel group since November 2022. 

