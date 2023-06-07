Ugandan President Backs Anti-LGBTQ+ Law

The country's lawmakers have defended the anti-gay law as a necessary bulwark against Western immorality.

In his state of the nation address, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday reiterated his support for the anti-gay law recently voted by Uganda's Parliament.

The anti-gay law, including a possible death penalty for "aggravated homosexuality," has been sharply criticized by the international community, which has called for its repeal.

Museveni declared after a meeting with members of his party, the National Resistance Movement, that "the signing of the bill is finished, no one will move us."

According to the president, "in Uganda, sex is confidential, even heterosexual sex. Therefore, if a homosexual keeps his being to himself or confidentially seeks the help of doctors or priests, he will not offend this law."

Uganda's harsh new anti-LGBTQ+ law will reverse hard-won progress in HIV treatment and prevention, amfAR and other advocates fear.

The law states that by the mere fact of being homosexual, you are disoriented, you don't like those you should like, and you like those you shouldn't like. It also says that promoting is criminal and qualifies for jail, and that raping qualifies for a possible death penalty.

U.S. President Joe Biden, as well as the European Union and U.N. chief António Guterres, have said foreign aid and investment in the country could be at risk if the law is not repealed.

Since the law was signed, the Netherlands froze a seven million euro grant to Uganda's judicial system. Denmark and Norway have each redirected some six million euros to private sector initiatives, aid agencies, and advocacy organizations.