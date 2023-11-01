Uganda Slams US Decision to Exclude It from Trade Agreement

U.S. President Joe Biden has announced a decision to end the country's participation in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) trade program.

Uganda on Wednesday slammed Washington's announcement to withdraw it, along with other African countries, from access to a tariff-free trade program on human rights violations.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced the day before his intention to end the participation of Uganda, Gabon, Niger and the Central African Republic in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) trade program.

The exclusion would take effect from January next year. AGOA, which dates back to 2000, allows African countries to export a wide range of products to the United States duty free.

According to the Ugandan government, the U.S. measure is intended to punish African countries that resist the imposition of Western cultural values.

In a letter to the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, the U.S. executive has accused the Ugandan government of serious violations of internationally recognized human rights.

This relates to the "Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023" passed in the East African country in May. The law provides for harsh penalties for people who engage in homosexual relations and "promote" homosexuality.

The crime of "aggravated homosexuality" carries the death penalty, a sentence that has not been applied for years in Uganda. This has been the subject of harsh criticism from human rights groups, the UN and Western countries.

In this regard, President Yoweri Museveni's special presidential advisor, Odrek Rwabwogo, said that Washington's move is telling Ugandans that "their already slim prospects for economic prosperity depend on whether they vote in line with the values of whoever holds high office in the United States, not their own."

"It seems they (U.S.) have decided that Ugandans should be punished," said Odrek Rwabwogo noting that the government rejected such a "regrettable decision," however it is willing to hold talks with Washington.

According to the presidential aide, the growth of Ugandan exports to the U.S. constitutes an "important pillar of our economic strategy," although the country's "trade through AGOA was insignificant." He warned of the negative effect Washington's decision will have on farmers and small businessmen.