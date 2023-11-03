Uganda: Militia Chief Known as “Njovu” Arrested

The head of the militia known as "Njovu" was arrested on Tuesday during a raid in which six members of his squad were killed, the government said.

The commander of an Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) unit captured earlier this week by the Ugandan Army was charged today with directing a school massacre last June, official sources said.

The Ministry of Defense announced last Tuesday the liquidation of a group of 11 ADF elements responsible for the killing last October of two foreign tourists and their Ugandan guide in Queen Elizabeth National Park, one of the crown jewels of Ugandan tourism.

Ugandan military spokesman Deo Akiiki told reporters that "it was a successful joint operation led by military and intelligence services, and the whole squad that had been sent by the ADF to cause chaos, kill tourists, burn schools, hospitals, was eliminated."

The ADF began as a rebel coalition opposed to the Ugandan government in the early 1990s.

After being defeated by the army, it retreated to the DRC and began to engage in the illicit trade of timber, gold and agricultural products.