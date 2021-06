In the last 12 days alone, the country reported 15,800 cases and 190 deaths.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni announced a string of measures aimed at containing the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus as the country is experiencing a second wave.

The measures include banning public and private transportation in and across districts as only essential personnel is allowed to travel.

Results of COVID-19 tests done on 19 June 2021 confirm 1,136 new cases. The cumulative confirmed cases are 72,679. #STAYSAFEUG pic.twitter.com/szEZbSRrzh — Ministry of Health- Uganda (@MinofHealthUG) June 21, 2021

The president also ordered a 48 hours lockdown with most schools and trade centers close.

