US Supreme Court Ruling Overturns Decision on Abortion Rights

    Citizens defending women's rights, U.S., June 24, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/ @AndyVermaut

Published 24 June 2022 (2 hours 15 minutes ago)
Opinion

"My Body, My choice!" hundreds of people are chanting near the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill. "Forced motherhood is female enslavement."

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a landmark decision that established a constitutional right to abortion in the nation nearly 50 years ago.

"Roe was egregiously wrong from the start," Justice Samuel Alito wrote in his majority opinion. "Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences." Alito was joined by five other conservatives on the bench. The court's three liberal justices dissented.

"With sorrow -- for this Court, but more, for the many millions of American women who have today lost a fundamental constitutional protection -- we dissent," the dissenting opinion read.

The ruling came after the Supreme Court had considered an appeal case involving a Mississippi law banning all abortions over 15 weeks' gestational age except in certain circumstances.

Demonstrators for abortion rights are gathering near the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill. "My body, my choice," hundreds of people chanted as more and more people came to join the demonstration on Thursday.

"This racist, draconian and shameful decision will force women, girls and people who can become pregnant to seek unsafe abortions. A very sad day for human rights, Erika Guevara, a young woman, tweeted.

"There's only one word for this decision to overturn Roe, only one word for this court: illegitimate. This decision must not stand! Legal abortion nationwide and on demand. Forced motherhood is female enslavement. Illegitimate," the Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights tweeted.

Xinhua - EFE
by teleSUR/ JF
