USA Imposed Sanctions on Hemedtí´S Brother

Washington: imposing sanctions on the second commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), shows its commitment to holding accountable those responsible for massive and widespread human rights violations in Sudan.

The US Treasury Department announced the imposition of sanctions on the second commander of the RSF in Sudan, Abd al-Rahim Hamdan Dagalo, the brother of its commander, Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo, “Hamidati,” who is fighting a war against the regular army in the country. The sanctions, according to Washington are “because of RSF’ committing acts of violence and human rights violations, including targeting civilians, ethnic killing and the use of sexual violence.”

Violent battles have been taking place between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces in the capital, Khartoum, and other cities since last April 15, in an attempt to control power, which has led to thousands of civilian deaths and the displacement of millions inside and outside Sudan.

The US Treasury Department said in a statement, today Wednesday, that since the beginning of the conflict between the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces on April 15, “the two sides have failed to implement the ceasefire, and the Rapid Support Forces and allied militias have been accused of widespread human rights violations in Darfur and elsewhere. other.”

It added that the sanctions targeted Abd al-Rahim for his leadership of the RSF, which it described as “an entity whose members engaged in acts of violence and human rights abuses, including massacres of civilians, ethnic killings and the use of sexual violence.”

"US sanctions on Hemedti’s aides, but not Hemedti himself, suggest Washington is not actually turning on him, but rather trying to lay groundwork for talks that might rescue Hemedti from #Sudan's army that increasingly has the advantage, and preserve what he has left" pic.twitter.com/Zk77KYa7aZ — Sami Hamdi سامي الهاشمي الحامدي (@SALHACHIMI) September 6, 2023

Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson confirmed - according to the statement - that the United States urges the parties of the conflict to stop hostilities and acts of violence that lead to the continuation of the humanitarian crisis in Sudan.

The designation freezes any property or interests Dagalo has in the United States and prohibits those in the United States from engaging in transactions with them.

The ministry stated that because of the action taken today, Abd al-Rahim Dagalo “will be denied access to all property and interests listed under his name in the United States, or in the possession or control of American persons, and must be reported to OFAC.

The Treasury Department also called on both the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces to reach a cease-fire.

The name of Abd al-Rahim, “Hemedti’s brother,” got known after he was appointed second commander of the Rapid Support Forces after the December 2018 revolution. His appointment as a member of the Council of Partners for the Transitional Period sparked a lot of controversy.

Before the outbreak of the war, he intensified his internal and external movements. He then started issuing several statements against the leadership of the Sudanese army. After the outbreak of the April 15 war and the disappearance of his brother, “Hamedti,” he appeared publicly as the first commander of the Rapid Support Forces.