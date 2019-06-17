US to Send Additional 1,000 Troops to Middle East As Warmongering Continues

The high ranking official approved the U.S. Central Command request to increase forces to “address air, naval, and ground-based threats” in the region, where it currently has 1,500 stationed troops.

Acting United States (U.S.) Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan announced on Monday the deployment of about 1,000 more troops to the Middle East for what he said were “defensive purposes.”

The high ranking official approved the U.S. Central Command request to increase forces to “address air, naval, and ground-based threats” in the region. As U.S.-Iran tensions are at an all-time high, Donald Trump’s administration continues to push a warmongering agenda against Iran.

The U.S. government has blamed Iran for the attacks on the two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman on June 13. The Persian nation categorically rejected “the U.S. unfounded claim with regard to the oil tanker incidents and condemns it in the strongest possible terms.”

Its diplomatic mission to the United Nations (U.N) accused the North American nation and its regional allies, which include Iranian rival Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, of “warmongering,” while calling on “the international community to live up to its responsibilities in preventing the reckless and dangerous policies and practices of the U.S. and its regional allies in heightening the tensions in the region.”

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Friday for an independent investigation to establish the facts, while European Union foreign ministers, unconvinced by U.S. allegations, have supported Guterres proposal.

Despite it, since early May, the U.S. has been increasing its military force and threat in the region, where it currently has 1,500 troops. Washington has deployed the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, a bomber task force of B-52s and a Patriot missile defense battery in a bid to intimidate Iran.

A U.S. official said the forces "have been ordered to the region as a deterrence."

This ongoing confrontation can be traced to Trump’s decision to pull out of the nuclear deal last year, and subsequently reimposed tough sanctions on Iran’s oil industry to strangle the country’s economy.

Measures got worse, on April 22, as Trump decided to eliminate all waivers issued to eight economies allowing them to buy Iranian oil, basically imposing third-party sanctions. The Iranian response was to resume high-level enrichment of uranium if world powers did not protect its interests against U.S. sanctions, President Hassan Rouhani announced on May 8.

On Monday, the Iranian government said it would breach uranium enrichment limits in 10 days in a move that drew an accusation of "nuclear blackmail" from Washington, but it added that European nations still had time to save the nuclear deal by curbing sanctions.