US Warships Bear Down on Gulf of Oman as It Seeks To Blame Iran Over Tanker Attack

An attack on a pair of Egyptian oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman caused a stir in the Mediterranean Thursday as the presence of a U.S. warship appeared on the horizon.

Two large oil tankers that were traveling through the Sea of Oman Thursday morning have come under attack, the Al-Alam News Agency reported.



The explosions echoed across the Sea of Oman, however, sources say they could not determine the source of the attack.

The U.S., however, was quick to point fingers, saying it was innocent of any foul play and has “no interest” in contributing to a new Middle East conflict.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he believed that Iran was behind the attacks, without going into further detail to back his accusation. He only said that Tehran was “lashing out” in response to Washington’s “successful maximum pressure campaign.”

Iran "categorically rejects the U.S. unfounded claim with regard to 13 June oil tanker incidents and condemns it in the strongest possible terms," the Iranian mission to the United Nations said in a statement. Iran’s Foreign Minister, Javad Zarif, said his homeland was “beyond suspicion’ and, instead, suggested that international powers may be trying to provoke conflict between Iran and the U.S.

While Egypt, now two oil tankers poorer, condemned any acts that undermine the safety of waterways in the Gulf region, the foreign ministry said.

Egypt was “following with concern” the news of the attack, the foreign ministry spokesman said.