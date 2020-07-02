US Unemployment Rate Remains at 11% Despite Economic Reopening

Only one-third of the 22 million people who lost their jobs in March and April have returned to work so far.

The U.S. Department of Labor Thursday announced that the national unemployment rate dropped to 11.1 percent in June as the economy added 4.8 million jobs.

The institution's also reported that 1.4 million people filed for unemployment last week. This occurred because many businesses that opened in June were forced to close once again due to an increase in coronavirus cases.

The economy has not recovered yet for many U.S. citizens, something that U.S. President Donald Trump does not recognize.

How do you say record setting jobs when unemployment was a record high a couple months ago. Some of us still aren't working. You twist things around to fit your narrative. #YouAreALiar https://t.co/m1oZ8tYgQv — Dennis Ryan (@Raiderfanatic) July 2, 2020

"Our economy is roaring again, it's getting stronger," Trump celebrated after the Department of Labor's figures release.

Nevertheless, the unemployment rate remains one of the highest the United States has experienced in decades.

Hair salons, bars, hotels, medical services are some of the industries most affected by unemployment over the last two weeks because of new closures.