US Troops Need No Permit To Stay, Colombia's Minister Says

The Defense Minister argues that a letter signed by 67 senators suffices to allow the presence of U.S. military cooperators. That letter, however, is not legally binding.

Colombia's Defense Minister Carlos Trujillo insisted that it was unnecessary to request the Senate’s authorization for the U.S. Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB) to enter his country and start providing military advice and training to the local Army.

He holds that it is necessary to obtain the Senate’s approval for foreign troops to operate inside the national territory. The presence of the SFAB, however, is part of the U.S.-Colombia military cooperation and it does not need to be approved.

Trujillo also argued that 69 senators sent a letter to the Defense Ministry approving the U.S. Army's activities in the Colombian territory.

He pointed out that after that letter, President Ivan Duque felt free to authorize the SFAB to begin with the military training.

@CourPenaleInt We denounce the government of Colombia headed by Iván Duque for the systematic massacres that they are doing against the poorest communities in the country. pic.twitter.com/RQud5LIPy4 — SanMario (@SanMari24795774) August 23, 2020

Alternative Democratic Pole (PDA) Senator Jorge Robledo explained that Trujillo and Duque are breaking the law as the Cundinamarca Administrative Court ordered to suspend the U.S. troops’ activities.

“Defense minister induces to violate the law as he misrepresents the truth. That letter does not have legal force as the final decision was not approved by the Senate,” Robledo recalled.

The leftist lawmaker will file a complaint before the House of Representatives' Investigation Committee against Duque, who broke his legal duty and allowed the U.S. military to resume activities without prior authorization.