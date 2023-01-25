US To Send 31 Abrams Tanks to Ukraine - POTUS

According to senior U.S. administration officials, Abrams tanks will make up a Ukrainian tank battalion.

U.S. President Joe Biden told a press conference on Wednesday that 31 Abrams tanks will be sent to Kiev and training of Ukrainian tank crews will begin soon.

"Today, I am announcing that the United States will send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine," which will make up a Ukrainian tank battalion.

"We will begin training Ukrainian troops on these sustainment, logistics, and maintenance issues as soon as possible," Biden said.

According to senior government officials, extensive training is required for Ukrainian troops on operating and repairing the Abrams tanks, which will take months to arrive.

Today, I announced that the United States will send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine – evidence of our enduring and unflagging commitment to Ukraine and our confidence in the skill of Ukrainian forces.



As I told President Zelenskyy, we're with Ukraine for as long as it takes. pic.twitter.com/OvG3Yh55kx — President Biden (@POTUS) January 25, 2023

Since Russia's special military operation began on February 24, 2022, the U.S. has allocated more than 27 billion dollars in military aid to Ukraine.

Germany, for its part, also confirmed today the shipment of 14 Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine. Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Berlin would allow other European countries to send German-made equipment.

The UK, France, and Italy will also supply military equipment and armaments, responding to Kiev's requests for more weaponry amid the ongoing conflict.