The U.S. said the NATO bloc will defend its territory but is unwilling to fight a war with Russia.

On Friday, Washington said the U.S. would defend NATO's territory, although it would avoid confrontation with Russian military forces.

During his speech about the Ukraine situation, President Biden said: "We will not fight a war against Russia in Ukraine," adding that "direct confrontation between NATO and Russia is World War III - something we must strive to prevent."

"We are going to continue to stand together with our allies in Europe and send an unmistakable message: we'll defend every single inch of NATO territory with the full might of united and galvanized NATO," the U.S. President stated.

Biden didn't mention any evidence of Russia potentially using chemical weapons in Ukraine. "I'm not going to speak about the intelligence, but Russia would pay a severe price if it used chemical weapons," he said.

Last February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukrainian territory in support of the self-proclaimed Lugansk and Donetsk People's Republic in the face of Kiev's offensive.

Since the beginning of the operation ordered by the Kremlin, the U.S. administration has continued to boost military armament supplies to Kiev and impose sanctions on Russia.