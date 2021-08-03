US Title 42 Jeopardizes the Life of Migrants - Report

"Despite his frequent pledges to reverse President Trump’s cruelty at the border, President Biden is continuing a policy that is wreaking havoc: it endangers children, drives family separations, and illegally returns asylum seekers to danger," the report denounces.

Several organizations and migrants advocates such as Human Rights First and the Haitian Bridge Alliance published a report on Tuesday denouncing that there have been at least 492 cases of attacks or kidnapping targeting asylum-seekers deported via the Title 42 act.

The U.S. expelled over 19,000 children in July and resumed the deportation of Central American migrants, mainly to Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador.

Asylum seekers expelled to Mexico on @POTUS’ watch have suffered 3,000+ kidnappings, rapes, and other violent assaults. This is the human cost of #Title42. #WelcomeWithDignity https://t.co/L59rpY1vgm — Young Center for Immigrant Children's Rights (@theYoungCenter) August 3, 2021

"The expedited removal process is a legal means of safely managing our border and is a step toward our broader goal of safe and orderly immigration processing," the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement on Tuesday.

The decision comes as the authorities face another wave of migrant children and pressure grows over president Biden to halt the application of Title 42, a Trump-era legal device that allows the government to return migrants even before they apply for asylum.