US Teen Dies After Being Rejected by Clinic for No Insurance

A 17-year-old U.S. citizen with symptoms of coronavirus did not receive medical attention at an emergency clinic because he did not have health insurance, Lancaster Mayor Rex Parris said on March 25 in a video posted on YouTube.

"He did not have insurance, so he was not treated," Parris said, adding that medical personnel at this emergency center, whose name was not released by authorities, advised the teen to go to the Antelope Valley Hospital emergency department, the public hospital in the area.

"On the way to Antelope Valley Hospital, he suffered cardiac arrest, the mayor said, adding: "They were able to revive him and keep him alive for about six hours. But when he got there, it was too late."

Parris emphasize that the patient was healthy until he began to experience problems in his respiratory system: "On the Friday before he died, he was healthy. On Wednesday he was already dead."

The teenager's death was reported on March 24. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health initially reported the cause as coronavirus, but then rejected the comment, reporting that further testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was necessary to confirm the cause of death, according to The Hill.

"Although the first tests indicated a positive result for COVID-19 (coronavirus), the case is complex and there may be an alternative explanation for this death," the authorities said.

On Friday, the USA It has become the first country in the world to exceed 100,000 diagnosed cases of coronavirus.