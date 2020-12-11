    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > U.S.

US Supreme Court Rejects Texas Lawsuit to Invalidate Votes
  • A US Supreme Court police officer stands outside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, USA, 11 December 2020

    A US Supreme Court police officer stands outside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, USA, 11 December 2020 | Photo: EFE

Published 11 December 2020 (2 hours 43 minutes ago)
Opinion

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Texas appeal questioning electoral result

In a major blow to President Trump and his supporters, the Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit presented by several Republican State Attorneys to upend the election results that gave President-elect Joe Biden the win. 

Its nine members, including three appointed by the Republican president, concluded that Texas had no right to interfere in the organization of elections in other states. Trump, who still refuses to acknowledge his defeat, had deemed this appeal to be "very strong" personally intervening in the case.


by teleSUR/MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.