US Super Bowl Victory Parade Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 22 Injured

On Wednesday, at least one person was killed and 22 others injured by gunfire in a shooting during the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade.

Stacey Graves, chief of the Kansas City Missouri Police Department, detailed the shooting's toll at a news conference and said three people had been taken into custody. She added that fans may have been involved in apprehending a suspect.

"I'm angry at what happened today. The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment," Graves said.

Police did not immediately release any details about the people taken into custody or about a possible motive for the shootings. She said firearms had been recovered, but not what kind of weapons were used.

"All of that is being actively investigated," she said, adding that more than 800 law enforcement officers were at the scene to keep people safe.

"Shots have been fired around Union Station. Please leave the area," the Kansas City Police Department said on X platform.

University Health spokeswoman Nancy Lewis said eight gunshot victims were being treated in a hospital. The hospital also was treating four people for other injuries resulting from the chaos after the shooting.

Lisa Augustine, spokesperson for Children's Mercy Kansas City, said the hospital was treating 12 patients from the rally, including 11 children, some of whom suffered gunshot wounds.

The Kansas City shooting was not the only incident to grab national headlines Wednesday. Earlier, four students were also shot outside an Atlanta high school, while three police officers were shot during a standoff in the capital Washington.

So far in 2024, 49 mass shootings have taken place in the United States, and 1,957 people have been killed by gun violence, according to the Gun Violence Archive.